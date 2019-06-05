Missourians are wondering where their state tax refunds are

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MISSOURI (MONET) - About 340 complaints have been made by Missourians waiting for their tax refund from the state. Under Missouri law, the Department of Revenue must issue refunds within 45 days of receiving the tax information. If it fails to meet this deadline, the taxpayer is owed interest.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway says people have been calling her office's Whistleblower Hotline wanting to know what's taking so long.

"In some cases, they thought they were going to get their refunds within a couple of weeks. And now, it looks like it's going to be months before they get their tax refunds," she tells Missourinet recently.

Galloway, a Democrat, says callers have said the department cites a new system is causing the delays.

"The Department of Revenue knows when tax refunds are due. They know that tax time comes at the same point every year," Galloway says. "Implementing a new system - it's imperative that they evaluate how it's going to impact taxpayers and their refund. We are not aware that it is due to the amounts of the refunds or issues with the filers."

