Missouri Woman Killed after Hit-and-Run in Northwest Arkansas

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - A woman from Missouri has died after being hit by a car Sunday night.

According to the Springdale Police Department, the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a white female who had been hit by a car that left the scene without stopping.

The female has been identified as 34-year-old Laura Garcia.

Investigators are still looking for information about the suspect vehicle.

Garcia was transported to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale where she later died.

This accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to please call the police department at 479-751-4542 or our anonymous tip line at 479-750-4484.