Missouri Woman Helps Out Her Neighborhood With Blessing Box

CARTERVILLE, Mo. -- A Carterville woman is stepping up and helping out her neighborhood the best way she knows how.

A year ago, Kallie Ipock built a blessing box on her front lawn in Carterville in memory of her mother. She noticed families going without food or toiletries in her neighborhood and wanted to make a difference. She saw many other boxes spring up in other towns and thought this might help out those in her own community.

"I know that when you're in a bad spot in life and you need help it's you know for us to come together as a community to help each other out you know to do things. I do more than just the food,” says Kallie Ipock, Carterville Blessing Box founder.

Ipock is always taking donations of food, toiletries, clothes, and shoes. To help out, you can either place food or toiletries in the blessing box or any other items on the front porch. The blessing box is located at 110 E. Main Street in Carterville.