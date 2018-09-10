Missouri to Get Extension to Comply with Real ID Law Video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Revenue says it has asked for an extension to comply with the federal Real ID Act.

The current extension ends Oct. 10 when driver’s licenses from Missouri and other non-compliant states will no longer be accepted as identification at airports.

The Department of Revenue said they are confident they will get another extension. The department added that it expects the state to be compliant with the Real ID Act in March 2019.

Former Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican, signed a bill into law that lets Missourians choose whether they want a non-compliant driver’s license or a so-called REAL ID for access to planes, military bases and federal facilities. Greitens’ and the State Legislature’s action will put Missouri in compliance with the federal law.

Some Missourians had problems in 2017 getting into federal facilities and military bases and had to use a non-compliant ID with additional identification, such as a birth certificate or Social Security card, to gain access.

Real ID dates back to the 9/11 terrorist attacks and were recommended by the 9/11 Commission. The federal REAL ID Act, which was passed in 2005, requires stricter identification standards for homeland security and immigration purposes.

Missouri has received several extensions of the law because the State Legislature failed to move forward on the issue. In 2016, the federal government notified the state that no more extensions would be granted.

A small coalition of legislators, primarily Republicans, had protested against the federal law by stating privacy concerns. The proposal signed by Greitens last year bans Social Security numbers from being stored in databases that can be accessed by state or federal governments. It also adds criminal penalties for misuse of driver’s information or unlawful distribution of data.

Alisa Nelson contributed to this report.