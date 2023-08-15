JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Supreme Court has ruled that two moms from Lebanon failed to cause their children to attend school on a regular basis and is in violation of Missouri’s compulsory attendance law.

In an opinion handed down by the Supreme Court, the compulsory attendance law is not vague as applied to the two parents and there was sufficient evidence to support the findings.

Tamarae LaRue and Catilyn Williams had children at Esther Elementary in Lebanon. LaRue’s child missed a total of 14 days of school by March 2022, with seven of those absences unexcused or unverified. Williams’ child missed a total of 15 days, with nine unexcused or unverified.

According to a summary of the opinion, LaRue and Williams were each sent a letter after six absences from the school advising that the children’s attendance rate was at 86% and 85%, respectively. The handbook from the school provides that the state requires students to maintain a 90 percent or higher attendance rate each year and instructs parents to notify the school of every absence, tardy, or early withdrawal.

School officials testified the absences were affecting the children’s performance in the classroom. A school official testified she had spoken with LaRue multiple times regarding her child’s attendance.

The circuit court sentenced Williams to seven days in jail. The circuit court sentenced LaRue to 15 days in jail, suspended execution of the sentence, and placed her on probation for two years.

A summary of the opinion is below: