Missouri State University Students React to President Trump's Visit to Campus Friday Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.--For the first time in 16 years, a sitting president will be visiting Missouri State University.

The last time this happened was in October of 2002 when President George W. Bush visited the Hammons Student Center to campaign for Jim Talent in his bid for the U.S. Senate.

On Friday, President Donald Trump will be at JQH Arena to rally support for Attorney General Josh Hawley's U.S. Senate run.

Some students are excited about being a part of history while others plan to protest President Trump's endorsement of Josh Hawley for U.S. senator.

Like any college campus, students at Missouri State University come from all walks of life including having a difference of opinion on President Trump's visit to "Maroon Nation."

"I just got some tickets and I'm going to go with some friends, we're going to go out and have a good time," says MSU student, Tyler Cederbloom.

"I hope it's peaceful and everybody can find some common ground, but I'm not thrilled or excited about it per se," says MSU student, Darius Brown.

"I think coming to this specific college campus might not be the smartest idea even though in this area he has a lot of support, he's probably not going to be met with support on this campus," says MSU student, Ashlyn Wadle.

There's no word yet on how many people will attend President Trump's rally, but the arena can seat 11,000 people. As far as protests or demonstrations, the university sent an email to students saying they support their right to freedom of speech as long as they are respectful.

"If I can't get into the event, I'll probably protest outside because I don't really agree with Josh Hawley's politics. So to encourage people to get out and vote against the republican party is probably how I would protest," says Wadle.

The national spotlight follows President Trump wherever he goes so MSU students know that their school will be at the center of attention on Friday.

"I kind of wish it was for like a different reason not really this, but you know it's best to hear everybody's side," says Brown.

"I'm hoping that the national news focuses on the protests that are about the politics and not about how mean you can be," says Wadle.

The rally starts at 6:30 on Friday and doors open at 4:00.