SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University opened classes today and set two new attendance records.

According to a press release, first-time new in college (FTNIC) students ever. The incoming FTNIC group increased by 17.9% to a total of 2,685. Last year’s class included 2,103 students.

“We made some big changes this year to make Missouri State more accessible and affordable for students,” President Clif Smart said. “The MoState Access Award allows undergraduate students with great financial need to attend the university and pay no tuition and fees. Together, we’re shaping a future that’s promising for all.”

Graduate student enrollment also continued its record growth. On opening day, total graduate student enrollment was up 0.4% to 4,288, also a new record.

Other increases in enrollment include underrepresented students by 4.6% and full-time students up 3.3%.

Official enrollment reports will be based on enrollment at the end of the day on Sept. 25. Reports should be available Sept. 27.