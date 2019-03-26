Missouri State Reacts to Lady Bear's Basketball Success

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- From his desk to the rack by the door. Charlie Flauter makes that trip at least once a day. If he's not restocking that front rack, he's showing it to one of those customers who’re eager for lady bear gear.

"They won their conference a couple of weeks ago. And we got shirts in. There were a bunch of preorders and people flooded into the store," he explains.

You see the lady bears are kind of a big deal right now. They were undefeated in their conference this year. And maybe, more importantly, they officially secured a spot in the March Madness Sweet Sixteen after a close win over Iowa State Monday.

Students are excited.

"They're killing the game,” one student said Tuesday. “I mean they're in the sweet sixteen. They're doing amazing."

"It was really weird seeing 'Lady Bears' trending last night," another said.

"We always hear about Mizzou of course. So, with Missouri State doing this well and that being my school, it feels pretty amazing," another student said.

"Some people might consider us a women's basketball school now," one student said.

MSU President Clif Smart he might be more excited.

"It is a big deal,” Smart said Tuesday. "People all over Missouri are talking about our university."

He says the attention could be enough to generate increases in enrollment- for both student-athletes and just regular students.

"It creates a buzz around the program. I mean I went to enterprise rental car this morning and the guys at enterprise are talking about Missouri State and the basketball program and the game last night," he said.

It'll also likely to generate more tee shirt sales.

"We came up with a new sweet sixteen lady bears tee shirt,” Flauter said. “I guarantee those'll be gone."