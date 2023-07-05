SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported the statistics from this Fourth of July weekend.
From 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 30, to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4
2023 July Fourth Holiday Boating Statistics:
- 6 boating crashes: Two injuries and zero fatalities.
- 10 boating while intoxicated arrests.
- 4 people drowned: Two drownings in the Troop F area, one drowning in the Troop A area and one in the Troop C area.
2023 July Fourth Holiday Traffic Statistics:
- 390 traffic crashes, including 152 injuries and 8 fatalities.
- One traffic fatality occurred in Lee’s Summit, Macon, Weldon Spring and Poplar Bluff areas. Three fatalities occurred in the St. Joseph, Missouri, area.
- One fatality was handled by the Kansas City Police Department.
- 116 DWI arrests.
- 21 drug-related arrests.
MSHP also released the statistics from last year.
2022 Fourth of July statistics
2022 July Fourth Holiday Boating Statistics:
- 9 boating crashes: Five injuries and no fatalities.
- 13 boating while intoxicated arrests.
- 1 drowning.
2022 July Fourth Holiday Traffic Statistics:
- 1,069 traffic crashes, including 449 injured and 11 fatalities.
- 146 DWI arrests