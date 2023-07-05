SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported the statistics from this Fourth of July weekend.

From 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 30, to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4

2023 July Fourth Holiday Boating Statistics:

6 boating crashes: Two injuries and zero fatalities.

10 boating while intoxicated arrests.

4 people drowned: Two drownings in the Troop F area, one drowning in the Troop A area and one in the Troop C area.

2023 July Fourth Holiday Traffic Statistics:

390 traffic crashes, including 152 injuries and 8 fatalities. One traffic fatality occurred in Lee’s Summit, Macon, Weldon Spring and Poplar Bluff areas. Three fatalities occurred in the St. Joseph, Missouri, area. One fatality was handled by the Kansas City Police Department.

116 DWI arrests.

21 drug-related arrests.

MSHP also released the statistics from last year.

2022 Fourth of July statistics

2022 July Fourth Holiday Boating Statistics:

9 boating crashes: Five injuries and no fatalities.

13 boating while intoxicated arrests.

1 drowning.

2022 July Fourth Holiday Traffic Statistics: