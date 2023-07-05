SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported the statistics from this Fourth of July weekend.

From 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 30, to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4

2023 July Fourth Holiday Boating Statistics:

  • 6 boating crashes: Two injuries and zero fatalities.
  • 10 boating while intoxicated arrests.
  • 4 people drowned: Two drownings in the Troop F area, one drowning in the Troop A area and one in the Troop C area.

2023 July Fourth Holiday Traffic Statistics:

  • 390 traffic crashes, including 152 injuries and 8 fatalities.
    • One traffic fatality occurred in Lee’s Summit, Macon, Weldon Spring and Poplar Bluff areas. Three fatalities occurred in the St. Joseph, Missouri, area.
    • One fatality was handled by the Kansas City Police Department.
  • 116 DWI arrests.
  • 21 drug-related arrests.

MSHP also released the statistics from last year.

2022 Fourth of July statistics

2022 July Fourth Holiday Boating Statistics:

  • 9 boating crashes: Five injuries and no fatalities.
  • 13 boating while intoxicated arrests.
  • 1 drowning.

2022 July Fourth Holiday Traffic Statistics:

  • 1,069 traffic crashes, including 449 injured and 11 fatalities.
  • 146 DWI arrests