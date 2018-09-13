Missouri Senate to Consider Dozens of Nominees
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- State Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, says his chamber plans to consider this week about 44 appointments to various state positions, boards and commissions. Onder is the Assistant Majority Floor Leader in the upper chamber.
“Some of the appointees are making the rounds of the building,” says Onder. “Those will be heard in the Gubernatorial Appointments Committee on Thursday and then considered by the full Senate on Friday.”
Some of the key nominees include:
Sandy Karsten as Department of Public Safety Director
Four Missouri Board of Education members: Donald Claycomb, Kimberly Bailey, Carol Hallquist and Peter Herschend
Gary Nodler, former State Senator, as a member of the Coordinating Board for Higher Education
T. Mark Elliott, former State Representative, as a member of the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors
Former State Rep. Robert Cornejo to the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission
The candidates were hand-picked by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.
(Alisa Nelson - Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet)
