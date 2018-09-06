Missouri Sees Smaller Increase of Opioid Deaths Compared to 2015 Video

Mo. -- In Missouri, the numbers for opioid overdose deaths are a little more hopeful than other parts of the country.

According to the University of Missouri St. Louis, Missouri saw a 4.7 percent increase in opioid overdose deaths from 2016 to 2017.

That's compared to a 35 percent increase the year before.

That isn't quite the decline officials want to see, though many of our neighbors in the Midwest are still seeing sharp increases in opioid deaths.

So it does suggest Missouri is beginning to get a handle on the epidemic.