JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has released the statewide Annual Performance Reports for the 2022-2023 school year.

The reports are for tracking the progress that local schools and their buildings are making toward meeting the Standards and Indicators for the Missouri School Improvement Program.

Click here to be redirected to the summary report where you can search for a specific school.

“It is our hope that schools can use these data — along with local assessments and other key data points — to inform their continuous school improvement plans and to use this unique period of time in education to reimagine how we can best serve students while continuing to focus on the basics such as reading and math,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “Statewide, we will continue to focus on improving teacher recruitment and retention, addressing chronic absenteeism, and advancing early learning and literacy efforts.”

The Missouri School Improvement Program outlines expectations for school practices and student outcomes, with the goal of each student graduating ready for success in college, career, and life.

For more information on the Missouri School Improvement Program, visit the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website here.