MISSOURI — A study by the personal injury law firm of Scott Vicknair, used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) from 2017 to 2021 to determine which states have the highest rate of driver fatalities occurring on freeways.

The data was filtered by states to find the number of driver fatalities occurring on different road types. The total number of highway fatalities was calculated as a rate per 100,000 deaths using state population data over the five years for each state to account for the differences in state population size.

Missouri ranked in third place with a fatal highway accident rate of 15.45 per 100,000 people, while the national average is 9.12 deaths per 100,000 people. Of the 4,377 total fatal road accidents, 21.73% (951) occurred on a highway.

According to the study, Wyoming takes first place on the list, with a rate of 24.62 deaths per 100,000 people. By far the highest rate on the list, Wyoming sees a freeway fatality rate almost triple that of the national average of 9.16 deaths per 100,000 people. Of all traffic fatalities within the state, over a quarter (26.25%) occurred on freeways.

Hawaii was rated as the state with the safest highways nationwide with a fatal highway accident rate of 2.75 deaths per 100,000 people. Out of a total of 719 fatal road accidents, only 8.28% (40) occurred on highways.

Rank State Total fatal road accidents Fatal road accidents on freeways Freeway fatal crash % Freeway deaths per 100k 1. Wyoming 541 142 26.25% 24.62 2. New Mexico 1,853 378 20.40% 17.85 3. Missouri 4,377 951 21.73% 15.45 4. Montana 914 167 18.27% 15.40 5. Arkansas 2,664 425 15.95% 14.11 6. Mississippi 3,167 405 12.79% 13.68 7. Alaska 318 98 30.82% 13.36 8. Texas 17,549 3,834 21.85% 13.15 9. Louisiana 3,754 594 15.82% 12.75 10. South Carolina 4,897 633 12.93% 12.37 11. Tennessee 5,304 853 16.08% 12.34 12. Kansas 1,898 354 18.65% 12.05 13. California 18,137 4,661 25.70% 11.79 14. Alabama 4,333 587 13.55% 11.68 15. Arizona 4,772 813 17.04% 11.37 16. Oklahoma 3,081 447 14.51% 11.29 17. South Dakota 572 100 17.48% 11.28 18. Georgia 7,413 1,180 15.92% 11.02 19. Idaho 1,072 180 16.79% 9.79 20. Colorado 2,945 558 18.95% 9.66 21. Kentucky 3,495 433 12.39% 9.61 22. Connecticut 1,338 331 24.74% 9.18 23. North Carolina 6,935 953 13.74% 9.13 24. Florida 15,342 1,962 12.79% 9.11 25. Nebraska 1,032 168 16.28% 8.56 26. West Virginia 1,298 153 11.79% 8.53 27. Virginia 4,037 688 17.04% 7.97 28. Nevada 1,545 244 15.79% 7.86 29. Delaware 574 76 13.24% 7.68 30. Maryland 2,567 473 18.43% 7.67 31. Utah 1,258 249 19.79% 7.61 32. Indiana 4,044 495 12.24% 7.29 33. Rhode Island 313 80 25.56% 7.29 34. Ohio 5,525 794 14.37% 6.73 35. New Jersey 2,857 604 21.14% 6.50 36. North Dakota 473 50 10.57% 6.42 37. Michigan 4,835 639 13.22% 6.34 38. Illinois 5,183 788 15.20% 6.15 39. Pennsylvania 5,389 724 13.43% 5.57 40. Washington 2,679 422 15.75% 5.48 41. Vermont 294 35 11.90% 5.44 42. Iowa 1,544 162 10.49% 5.08 43. Massachusetts 1,718 354 20.61% 5.04 44. Oregon 2,316 196 8.46% 4.63 45. Wisconsin 2,746 259 9.43% 4.39 46. New Hampshire 526 59 11.22% 4.28 47. Maine 719 57 7.93% 4.18 48. Minnesota 1,843 196 10.63% 3.43 49. New York 4,785 680 14.21% 3.37 50. Hawaii 483 40 8.28% 2.7

“The findings highlight varying degrees of risk associated with freeway travel in different regions, shedding light on the need for comprehensive safety measures and heightened awareness campaigns. It underscores the importance of continued efforts to enhance road infrastructure and promote responsible driving behavior to reduce fatal accidents on freeways nationwide,” commented personal injury lawyer David Vicknair.