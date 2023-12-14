MISSOURI — A study by the personal injury law firm of Scott Vicknair, used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) from 2017 to 2021 to determine which states have the highest rate of driver fatalities occurring on freeways.
The data was filtered by states to find the number of driver fatalities occurring on different road types. The total number of highway fatalities was calculated as a rate per 100,000 deaths using state population data over the five years for each state to account for the differences in state population size.
Missouri ranked in third place with a fatal highway accident rate of 15.45 per 100,000 people, while the national average is 9.12 deaths per 100,000 people. Of the 4,377 total fatal road accidents, 21.73% (951) occurred on a highway.
According to the study, Wyoming takes first place on the list, with a rate of 24.62 deaths per 100,000 people. By far the highest rate on the list, Wyoming sees a freeway fatality rate almost triple that of the national average of 9.16 deaths per 100,000 people. Of all traffic fatalities within the state, over a quarter (26.25%) occurred on freeways.
Hawaii was rated as the state with the safest highways nationwide with a fatal highway accident rate of 2.75 deaths per 100,000 people. Out of a total of 719 fatal road accidents, only 8.28% (40) occurred on highways.
|Rank
|State
|Total fatal road accidents
|Fatal road accidents on freeways
|Freeway fatal crash %
|Freeway deaths per 100k
|1.
|Wyoming
|541
|142
|26.25%
|24.62
|2.
|New Mexico
|1,853
|378
|20.40%
|17.85
|3.
|Missouri
|4,377
|951
|21.73%
|15.45
|4.
|Montana
|914
|167
|18.27%
|15.40
|5.
|Arkansas
|2,664
|425
|15.95%
|14.11
|6.
|Mississippi
|3,167
|405
|12.79%
|13.68
|7.
|Alaska
|318
|98
|30.82%
|13.36
|8.
|Texas
|17,549
|3,834
|21.85%
|13.15
|9.
|Louisiana
|3,754
|594
|15.82%
|12.75
|10.
|South Carolina
|4,897
|633
|12.93%
|12.37
|11.
|Tennessee
|5,304
|853
|16.08%
|12.34
|12.
|Kansas
|1,898
|354
|18.65%
|12.05
|13.
|California
|18,137
|4,661
|25.70%
|11.79
|14.
|Alabama
|4,333
|587
|13.55%
|11.68
|15.
|Arizona
|4,772
|813
|17.04%
|11.37
|16.
|Oklahoma
|3,081
|447
|14.51%
|11.29
|17.
|South Dakota
|572
|100
|17.48%
|11.28
|18.
|Georgia
|7,413
|1,180
|15.92%
|11.02
|19.
|Idaho
|1,072
|180
|16.79%
|9.79
|20.
|Colorado
|2,945
|558
|18.95%
|9.66
|21.
|Kentucky
|3,495
|433
|12.39%
|9.61
|22.
|Connecticut
|1,338
|331
|24.74%
|9.18
|23.
|North Carolina
|6,935
|953
|13.74%
|9.13
|24.
|Florida
|15,342
|1,962
|12.79%
|9.11
|25.
|Nebraska
|1,032
|168
|16.28%
|8.56
|26.
|West Virginia
|1,298
|153
|11.79%
|8.53
|27.
|Virginia
|4,037
|688
|17.04%
|7.97
|28.
|Nevada
|1,545
|244
|15.79%
|7.86
|29.
|Delaware
|574
|76
|13.24%
|7.68
|30.
|Maryland
|2,567
|473
|18.43%
|7.67
|31.
|Utah
|1,258
|249
|19.79%
|7.61
|32.
|Indiana
|4,044
|495
|12.24%
|7.29
|33.
|Rhode Island
|313
|80
|25.56%
|7.29
|34.
|Ohio
|5,525
|794
|14.37%
|6.73
|35.
|New Jersey
|2,857
|604
|21.14%
|6.50
|36.
|North Dakota
|473
|50
|10.57%
|6.42
|37.
|Michigan
|4,835
|639
|13.22%
|6.34
|38.
|Illinois
|5,183
|788
|15.20%
|6.15
|39.
|Pennsylvania
|5,389
|724
|13.43%
|5.57
|40.
|Washington
|2,679
|422
|15.75%
|5.48
|41.
|Vermont
|294
|35
|11.90%
|5.44
|42.
|Iowa
|1,544
|162
|10.49%
|5.08
|43.
|Massachusetts
|1,718
|354
|20.61%
|5.04
|44.
|Oregon
|2,316
|196
|8.46%
|4.63
|45.
|Wisconsin
|2,746
|259
|9.43%
|4.39
|46.
|New Hampshire
|526
|59
|11.22%
|4.28
|47.
|Maine
|719
|57
|7.93%
|4.18
|48.
|Minnesota
|1,843
|196
|10.63%
|3.43
|49.
|New York
|4,785
|680
|14.21%
|3.37
|50.
|Hawaii
|483
|40
|8.28%
|2.7
“The findings highlight varying degrees of risk associated with freeway travel in different regions, shedding light on the need for comprehensive safety measures and heightened awareness campaigns. It underscores the importance of continued efforts to enhance road infrastructure and promote responsible driving behavior to reduce fatal accidents on freeways nationwide,” commented personal injury lawyer David Vicknair.