SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A study from OLBG has revealed the luckiest states in the U.S. by analyzing the states with the highest number of jackpot winners per million people.

In addition to the highest number of winners, the study also reveals the states with the highest average jackpot win per person and the states with the overall highest number of jackpot winners.

The study looks at the winners over the past 20 years.

The U.S. states with the highest number of jackpot winners per million people

Missouri ranks 9th among the luckiest states in the U.S.

Delaware has the most jackpot winners per million people. The state has had five winners.

The U.S. states with the highest average jackpot win per person

Missouri was ranked 21st in states with the highest average jackpot win per person with an average of $196.72 million.

Maine topped the charts with the highest average jackpot win per person, with an average of $1.35 billion.

The U.S. states with the highest number of jackpot winners

Missouri is ranked 7th with 11 total jackpot winners.

Pennsylvania is crowned as the state with the most overall jackpot winners, with 18 winners in the last 20 years.

You can find more about the study here.