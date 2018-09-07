Missouri Rally for Life group Hosts Event Featuring Josh Hawley Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Springfield News-Leader) [ + - ] Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Missouri Rally for Life group hosted a special event Thursday night in Springfield, which featured Attorney General and Senate Candidate, Josh Hawley.

Several GOP activists and Republican officials came together at the National Safety compliance Building to rally around candidates who embrace pro-life values.

Hawley mostly spoke on 2 issues, Supreme Court Justice Nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, and Healthcare.

Hawley says Kavanaugh will follow the constitution and hopes Democrats will help confirm him to the court.

He also brought up pre-existing conditions.