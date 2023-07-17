KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lady Luck apparently smiles on the Show-Me State.

A new ranking shows Missouri is the second luckiest state when it comes to jackpot-winning Powerball tickets. The only state with more residents who’ve won the Powerball jackpot is Indiana, according to statistics compiled by BetMissouri.com — a sports betting website.

Indiana boasts 39 jackpot winners compared to Missouri’s 31. Kansas has 12 Powerball jackpot winners according to the ranking.

While the Hoosier State has more overall winners, the odds are with Missouri for Monday night’s drawing.

The ranking shows five people in Missouri have won $200 million or more in a Powerball drawing. Only three people from Indiana can claim the same.

The most ever won by a ticket in Missouri is $587.5 million on Nov. 28, 2012 when Cindy and Mark Hill of Dearborn won the jackpot.

Missouri’s most recent Powerball winner was Tom Rea, who took home the $70 million jackpot on July 4, 2015, after buying a ticket in St. Louis.

Monday’s drawing takes place at 9:59 p.m.