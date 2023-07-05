Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Swifties have one more stop to make ahead of this weekend’s Taylor Swift concerts in Kansas City.

Her popular merchandise truck will arrive at Arrowhead long before she ever takes the stage.

The Eras Tour merch truck will open to the public beginning Thursday, July 6.

Fans will find the truck in Lot M at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Parking lots open at 8 a.m. Thursday morning. The merch truck will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday will be the only chance for fans without tickets to get their hands on merch from the concert site.

On Friday and Saturday, the merchandise truck will only be open to guests with parking passes and tickets to that day’s show. The truck will open at 2:30 p.m. when parking gates open for the concert.

All guests will be asked to follow signage and staff directions to a designated parking location. No overnight parking or lining up to be the first to reach the truck will be permitted.

Fans going to the concert can also buy merchandise inside more than a dozen merch stands inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans who plan to buy merch, or concessions, inside Arrowhead need to bring a credit or debit card. All sales inside the stadium are cashless. Vendor stands only accept credit cards.