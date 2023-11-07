BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After overwhelmingly positive feedback on the pilot program earlier this year, Walmart will be rolling out nationwide sensory-friendly shopping hours every day from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time., the company announced on Tuesday.
Walmart is bringing back sensory-friendly hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., not only on Saturdays but every day at all Walmart U.S. and Puerto Rico stores, beginning Nov. 10, with no planned end date.
As per the release, Walmart’s sensory-friendly shopping hours aim to make shopping in stores more inclusive for those with sensory disabilities by creating a less stimulating environment for a couple of hours every day. During the back-to-school season, the retailer changed the TV walls to a static image, turned off the radio, and lowered the lights where possible.
“As a mother of a child with autism, thank you very much for recognizing needs, and being sensitive to them. Little things such as lighting, noise, etc. does make a difference,” said Andrea T., a Walmart customer.