ST. ROBERT, Mo. – A two-car crash caused one driver to receive moderate injuries and one driver dead near Old Route 66.

According to a press release, on January 18, around 4:30 p.m., St. Robert Police, St. Robert Fire Department, and Pulaski County Ambulance responded to the crash. The crash occurred when a 2003 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 24-year-old female was traveling east on Old Route 66 and lost control.

Police said the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway into the path of a 2022 Subaru Ascent, driven by Ernest Cheatham, 51, causing him to hit the Cadillac.

The driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead at the scene. Cheatham sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Pulaski County Ambulance to Phelps Health ER in Rolla.

The name of the Cadillac driver will be released once the next of kin has been notified.