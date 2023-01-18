CAMDENTON, Mo. – Two Camden County women were arrested during a burglary in progress in Stoutland.

Camden County deputies discovered Ashley M. Blackburn, 22, and Amber L. Juergens, 27, inside a residence where they were ripping copper wiring from inside the walls.

Blackburn and Juergens told police they had permission from the property owner to collect scrap metal from the residence to sell. Police called the owner. They said Blackburn and Juergens’s claims were not true.

Amber Juergens Ashley Blackburn

Blackburn and Juergens were arrested and transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility. They are both charged with the Class D Felony of Burglary in the 2nd Degree and are being held on $5,000 surety bonds.