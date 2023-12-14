COLUMBIA, Mo. – TIME Magazine touts the University of Missouri in Columbia as one of the “best colleges for future leaders” in an inaugural list.

Mizzou is ranked as the 34th-best college “for future leaders” in the list. The university finished 13th among public institutions and was one of two universities recognized from the state of Missouri.

Only 100 colleges were recognized with TIME Magazine’s new honor. Research teams with TIME and Statista analyzed resumes of 2,000 top leaders in the United States, including politicians, CEOs and other high-profile roles, to assemble the list.

TIME says the list was weighted for school size, and many of the top universities “have notable business and law programs” or large research programs.

“We are proud to be recognized as a top university for educating and training leaders,” said University of Missouri President Mun Choi via a news release. “This ranking is further proof, along with the #7 Best Value ranking among flagships by the U.S. News & World Report, that Mizzou is a national leader in preparing the next generation to serve our state and society.”

Washington University in St. Louis was honored on the list, placing in the Top 50 among all universities at 47th.