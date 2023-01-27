KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans who hope to watch the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium still have a little time to get their hands on tickets.

But tickets to the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals won’t be cheap.

Ticket brokers say they expect this weekend to be busy as fans from both teams try to scoop up the final remaining seats.

As of Friday morning, the cheapest ticket on a secondary site is $268 on Ticketmaster. Tickets for Less has tickets as low as $280.

Tickets for Less says prices for the game actually decreased this week because of the weather, and the fact that the Chiefs have been in the game for the past 5 years.

“You know, so far today, you can already tell, you know, kind of payday for people getting the weekend going. You’re already seeing more activity this weekend than we’ve seen over the last. You know, since basically the game was determined on Sunday,” Jason Durbin, Tickets for Less, said.

Fans heading to Sunday’s game need to know that parking lots open at 1 p.m., and parking passes must be purchased in advance.

Stadium gates open at 3:30 p.m. and the game kicks off around 5:30 p.m.