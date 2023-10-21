MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – Vehicle thefts rose significantly in 2022, and as people prepare for vacations and holiday travel, it’s crucial to know which areas will be more likely to be targeted. Missouri is no exception.

Using federal statistics, we analyzed how common vehicle thefts are in the state.

Based on FBI data from 2022, which is submitted by law enforcement agencies every year, we can see how many motor vehicle theft reports were reported in a given county.

Our analysis focused on Missouri’s metropolitan counties, which typically contain populations of 50,000 or more.

Here is a list of every Missouri metropolitan county in order of highest to lowest number of motor vehicle thefts in 2022, the most recent year of data available:

St. Louis County Police Department – 2,911 Jefferson – 388 Jasper – 125 Newton – 113 Buchanan – 69 Greene – 98 Boone – 90 Jackson – 69 Lincoln – 46 Franklin – 45 St. Charles County Police Department – 45 Cole – 35 Cape Girardeau – 35 Polk – 32 Webster – 24 Callaway – 22 Warren – 22 Clay – 20 Andrew – 19 Clinton – 10 Bollinger – 7 Caldwell – 4 Cooper – 2

According to the data, the Missouri metropolitan county with the most motor vehicle thefts is the St. Louis County Police Department, with 2,911 reports of thefts in 2022. Census data from 2021 shows St. Louis County had a population of 997,187 people, meaning about three motor vehicle thefts for every 1,000 people.

According to the data set, reports of motor vehicle thefts have steadily risen in St. Louis County since 2018, when 992 reported thefts happened. Motor vehicle thefts in the county appeared to stagnate between 2020 and 2021 when the county saw an average of 1,629 thefts.