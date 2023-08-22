ST. LOUIS – Police say that prisoners took a 70-year-old guard hostage at the city Justice Center. They held him hostage on the fourth floor for several hours. The initial call for help came around 6 a.m. The injured guard appears to have been released at around 8:30 a.m.

The guard was placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not yet clear.

Officers say there is no riot happening. It’s unknown if anyone has been injured. The guard was unarmed.

The situation appears to be over. There was a large police presence on the scene and the St. Louis SWAT Team was called in to assist. Tucker was closed between Market and Clark during the standoff.

The St. Louis Public Safety Director is expected to address the media at 2 p.m.