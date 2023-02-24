(Image courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. — The world’s billionaires, which consists of only 3,311 individuals, represent almost $11.8 trillion in wealth. North America is home to most billionaires, worth $4.6 trillion. The U.S., unsurprisingly, accounts for the majority of this wealth, with 975 billionaires and a collective net worth of $4.45 trillion.

The majority of America’s billionaires live in Texas, California and New York, but there are several that call Missouri their home.

The title of “wealthiest person in the state of Missouri” goes to Jack Taylor, the founder of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car. The St. Louis billionaire had a net worth of $12.8 billion at the time of his death in 2016 at age 96. During his lifetime, Taylor was one of the richest people in America and one of the top 50 richest people in the world. Today, he is also known as Missouri’s wealthiest person ever.

Here are the wealthiest people that live in the Show-Me State, as of February 2023:

Missouri’s Top Billionaires

Stanley Kroenke (net worth: $12.9 billion)

Stanley Kroenke

Stanley Kroenke (whose real name is Enos Stanley Kroenke) is an American businessman who has a net worth of $12.9 billion dollars (according to Forbes). That net worth makes Stan the richest (living) person in Missouri. Stan Kroenke is the husband of the heiress to the Walmart fortune, Ann Kroenke. Stan is best-known for owning Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the holding company of numerous sports teams throughout the U.S. and U.K. Through the company, he owns the English Association football club Arsenal, “F.C.”, the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, and the MLS’s Colorado Rapids, among other teams. You can learn more about Stanley Kroenke, HERE.

Ann Kroenke (net worth: $8.8 billion)

Ann Kroenke

Ann Walton Kroenke is an American heiress, nurse, and philanthropist who has a net worth of $8.7 billion (according to Forbes). Her husband of several decades is multi-billionaire, Stanley Kroenke (Missouri’s wealthiest person). Ann and her sister, Nancy Walton Laurie, inherited stock from her father, Bud Walton, who was the brother and an early business partner of Walmart founder Sam Walton. She is the owner of the Denver Nuggets of the NBA and Colorado Avalanche of the NHL. You can learn more about Ann Kroenke, HERE.

John Morris (net worth: $8.3 billion)

John Morris

John L. Morris is an American businessman who has a net worth of $8.3 billion (according to Forbes). John Morris acquired billionaire status as the founder and owner of Bass Pro Shops, an American outdoor sports retailer and manufacturer. Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, the company has spread across the United States with more than 170 stores and marine dealerships that generates more than $6.5 billion in revenue annually. John Morris got his start as a salesman of fishing tackle from the back of his father’s liquor store. Today he is majority owner of Bass Pro Shops. While he is no longer serving as CEO, Morris is still the public face of the company, often seen at the opening of his megastores. He’s also an avid conservationist and backer of outdoor education. You can learn more about John Morris, HERE.

Pauline Keinath (net worth: $6.9 billion)

Pauline Keinath

Pauline MacMillan Keinath is a member of the very wealthy Cargill family who has a net worth of $6.9 billion (according to Forbes). She currently lives in St. Louis, Missouri, and is one of the seven remaining billionaires associated with Cargill, Inc. The company was founded in 1865 by William Cargill in Iowa, and has since grown to become the largest privately held company in the United States. You can learn more about Pauline Keinath, HERE.