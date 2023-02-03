FOX4 is working to determine whether an object seen flying over Kansas City is a balloon from China.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — National headlines speculating about a spy balloon from China floating over the U.S. has everyone looking skyward.

On Friday, people in the Kansas City area believe they saw the same balloon.

FOX4 took multiple reports of a balloon flying in the sky.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill said employees could see the large balloon on the horizon from the Pleasant Hill office. The weather service also confirmed it is not one of its weather balloons.

FOX4 contacted the FAA about the balloon. The agency referred questions to the Department of Defense.

While federal agencies have not confirmed what the object is, Sen. Roger Marshall says what everyone is seeing is, in fact, the suspected spy balloon.

I can confirm the Chinese spy ballon is over NE KS. My staff is in contact with law enforcement officials.



I condemn any attempts the Chinese make to spy on Americans. President Biden must protect the sovereignty of the U.S. whether it’s our airspace or the southern border. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) February 3, 2023

Meanwhile, both Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., are calling for the U.S. to shoot down the balloon.

I know I was just named to the Senate Armed Services Committee yesterday but I’m going to go out on a limb and say we shouldn’t have a Chinese spy balloon floating over the United States of America.



Take it down. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) February 3, 2023

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., also believes the US needs to take action.

China invaded US airspace, & the Biden admin needs to take action to address this situation. Further delay is unacceptable. I have received reports of a balloon over NE Kansas, & I am in contact with DoD on what action is being taken to protect Kansans & the US from this threat. — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) February 3, 2023

Nexstar’s The Hill reported Thursday that the Pentagon identified the aircraft as a “high altitude surveillance balloon” and said it would not shoot it down because falling debris would pose a risk to people on the ground.

China urged calm on Friday morning before denying those claims. In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it was a civilian research ship studying weather that blew off course.

Beijing expressed regret that the aircraft had entered U.S. airspace, saying the government “has no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country.”