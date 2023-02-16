KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a pedestrian, a police officer and his K9 partner were killed in a crash Wednesday night.

Just after 10:15 p.m., a Kansas City police officer and his K9 were patrolling near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Blvd. when their patrol car was hit by another vehicle.

That crash caused a second collision with a pedestrian. Emergency crews pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. The police officer was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries and later died at the hospital. The K9 was killed at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries and was taken into custody for further investigation.

The officer was a 20 year veteran of the KCPD and had been assigned to the Canine Unit for nearly 3 years. The K9 was with the department for roughly a year.