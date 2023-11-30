UPDATE: Power has been restored to all but two customers as of 8:20 p.m.

ELDON, Mo. – Almost 700 are without power this evening in Miller County and the surrounding northeastern area, according to Three Rivers Electric Cooperative.

The electric company said the outage was caused by lightning hitting an electric pole. They said crews are on their way to the struck pole to assess and fix the damage.

The electric company said the outage originated from the Etterville substation.

Additionally, according to Cole County Schools, the remaining Eugene Tournament games have been postponed due to the outage.