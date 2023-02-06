FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri recreational marijuana dispensaries sold $12,689,965 worth of product during the opening weekend of adult-use sales in the state.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website, $8,500,900 were consumer sales and $4,189,064 were medical marijuana sales.

On Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Division of Cannabis Regulations issued 207 comprehensive dispensary licenses, 72 comprehensive infused product manufacturing licenses, and 56 comprehensive cultivation licenses.

Below is a breakdown of the number of sales by day, according to the Missouri DHSS website: