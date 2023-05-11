KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal jury convicted a man for running four websites dedicated to sharing images of child sexual abuse.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Clint Robert Schram, 54, of Kansas City, hosted the four websites from his home. Each website operated over the “dark web” and included the advertising, distribution, and trading of images and videos of child abuse victims. One of the sites included victims as young as 2 years old.

Schram was convicted of one count of engaging in child exploitation enterprise and four counts each of advertisement of child pornography and conspiracy to advertise child pornography.

The release states Schram is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 12 and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.