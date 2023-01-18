KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department says an 8-month-old has been located safe after an AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday.

Police said minutes before an afternoon news conference that officers found 8-month-old Malani Avery. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled the AMBER Alert.

KCPD said 21-year-old Markelv Avery allegedly took the little girl at gunpoint from her mother’s home Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said the man is the father of the girl but did not have information custody agreements.

Although police have found the girl, Markelv Avery has not been located at this time. KCPD said officers are still searching for the 21-year-old.

Markelv Avery is described as a Black man, 6-foot-2, weighing 150 pounds and last seen wearing a jean jacket.

Police said Markelv Avery was last seen driving a four-door, white Acura sedan that is missing its front bumper. The license plate is unknown.