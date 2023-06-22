Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – In just a few weeks, music star Taylor Swift will make a much-anticipated visit to the Show Me State.

Swift will hold two performances at GEHA Field at Aarowhead Stadium, home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs. It’s her only stop in Missouri during her Eras Tour, and both shows will likely pack tens of thousands, including fans from all around the state.

Leading up to the big shows, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is warning potential concert-goers to be mindful of ticket scams. Because many tickets for her shows sold out in minutes upon initial release, many people will try to explore the second-hand market for tickets.

Bailey says the demand, along with the summer season, prompts some concerns of predatory schemes.

“With Taylor Swift and other music superstars making stops in Missouri, we want to ensure that consumers have the right tools at their disposal, which includes the Attorney General’s Office,” said Bailey via a news release. “We will pursue anyone who attempts to take advantage of Missourians who have saved their hard-earned money to attend Taylor Swift’s concert.”

Bailey provides the following feedback for concert-goers before they purchase tickets:

Know your vendor: Make sure the website is trustworthy to buy tickets and provide financial information.

Make sure the website is trustworthy to buy tickets and provide financial information. Research: If you are unfamiliar with a particular ticket seller, research the seller on the Attorney General’s or Better Business Bureau’s website for any complaints.

If you are unfamiliar with a particular ticket seller, research the seller on the Attorney General’s or Better Business Bureau’s website for any complaints. Use a credit card: If you purchase tickets online, especially through an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction with a credit card. Purchasing tickets with a credit card often provides you with protections that other forms of payment might not offer.

If you purchase tickets online, especially through an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction with a credit card. Purchasing tickets with a credit card often provides you with protections that other forms of payment might not offer. Shop on secured sites: Always double check your URL before purchasing tickets online. If a website’s address begins with “https”, the “s” will not appear in the web address until you access the order page of the site, where you will be asked to enter your personal information. Secure websites should also display a closed lock graphic in the browser, generally located to the left of the URL in the address bar.

Always double check your URL before purchasing tickets online. If a website’s address begins with “https”, the “s” will not appear in the web address until you access the order page of the site, where you will be asked to enter your personal information. Secure websites should also display a closed lock graphic in the browser, generally located to the left of the URL in the address bar. Inspect your tickets: Physically inspect your tickets to reduce your risk of being turned away at the venue. Check the date, time and location listed on the tickets to ensure that this information matches the accurate event details. Also review the listed seating assignments and confirm if that seat is part of the venue.

Bailey’s office adds, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

If you notice a ticket scam tied to Taylor Swift shows or other upcoming Missouri concerts, report it to the Attorney General’s Consumer Complaint Hotline at 800-392-8222 or online.