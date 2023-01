LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) confirmed that a water search conducted earlier today found a man who died after drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to a Twitter post from MSHP Troop F, at 2:40 p.m. a man fell into the water near Surdyke Port 20 a Lake of the Ozarks. The man was recovered and transported to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

More information will be released as it becomes available.