JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — A man who is accused of shooting and killing a Clinton, Missouri, police officer is beginning his jury trial today.

Ian McCarthy is charged with killing Clinton Police Department Officer Gary Michael in 2017.

According to court documents, Michael was conducting a traffic stop in Clinton when McCarthy allegedly left his vehicle and began shooting at the officer with a rifle. He then allegedly fled and crashed his SUV before continuing to flee on foot. He was apprehended two days later in Urich, Missouri.

McCarthy is charged with three felonies: first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On June 3, McCarthy’s legal team filed a motion for a mistrial to remove the death penalty as an option.

