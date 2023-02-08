GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Make-A-Wish Foundation comes through with a big surprise for one St. Louis kid, granting his wish to see the Kansas City Chiefs on football’s largest stage.

Gavin, a 12-year-old boy battling a nervous system disorder, will attend Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, along with 16 other Make-A-Wish kids.

Gavin and his family will arrive in Arizona on Wednesday evening for an action-packed slate of events. In the upcoming days, he will have a chance to see NFL’s biggest stars on a red carpet stage at the NFL Honors event.

He will also get a private, behind-the-scenes tour of State Farm Stadium and show off his football skills through Super Bowl Experience festivities. Gavin will also enjoy private parties at Dave & Buster’s and TopGolf.

“The Super Bowl is already one of the most anticipated days of the year, but it means even more to our staff, volunteers and supporters who understand the life-changing impact of the wishes being granted at the game,” said Brian Miller, Vice President of Marketing & Communications with Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. “For Gavin we hope that the trip provides him with the strength and inspiration needed to face whatever challenges come his way.”

Gavin flew out to Arizona on Wednesday morning and will have a chance to meet other Make-A-Wish kids soon after he lands.

Super Bowl LVII will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 2 on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Chiefs are battling for their second Super Bowl title in four years, while the Eagles are battling for their second Super Bowl title in six years.