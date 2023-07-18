ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are officially beginning their 2023 season.

In the spirit of football season, Netflix released its docuseries ‘Quarterback’ starring Patrick Mahomes and two other NFL quarterbacks highlighting their life on and off the field during the 2022 season.

The series spotlighted Mahomes spending time with his family, talking trash during games, contemplating changing his hair and the process of rehabbing his ankle injury before the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVII.

On the day rookies and QBs reported to training camp, Mahomes said he was happy to see the process Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins and then Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota go through during the season.

Mahomes also said he’s glad to see people enjoy the show following its debut in the top spot.

“Being number one in the US, on Netflix is, is awesome,” Mahomes said. “That’s what you hope for. Um, but obviously to get that is amazing.”

“It was truly awesome to be at that premiere with those guys and see the reactions from everybody and everything that’s been said has been positive.”

“I told y’all there’s a lot of cussing from me and I try to cut out as much as possible. But I get on that football field and I let a few words go that I don’t, usually.”

Head coach Andy Reid said he hasn’t watched it (his wife has) but he’s gone through it to make sure it was produced in a way that doesn’t give away the Chiefs’ playbook.

“I had a pretty good idea of what was going on with it,” Reid said.

“It’s good for the NFL. It’s great for people to know what the quarterbacks go through.”

The eight-episode series is the number six most-watched show on Netflix over the past week with 3.3 million views worldwide. The series is also currently number two in the US.

“They saw the raw emotion of playing football,” Mahomes said. “You saw what it was like to, be a quarterback, but also be a husband and a father and how you have to balance that time. You saw it from three different perspectives and I thought it was a great way to do that and I hope all y’all enjoyed it.”