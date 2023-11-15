BARTON COUNTY, Mo. – A 77-year-old man is recovering after he was shot at a home on Monday, November 13.

Barton County deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 5:40 p.m. on Monday where they found the victim being treated by Barton County Ambulance personnel.

The shooting suspect fled the scene and deputies were unable to find him that night, even with the help of MSHP and Cedar County Sheriff’s Office’s Drone.

The next day, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the suspect was seen entering an apartment in Lamar. The Lamar Police Department and the Barton County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the apartment and arrested 37-year-old Joseph Barger of Liberal, Mo.

Wednesday, Barger was charged with 1st-degree assault and armed criminal action.