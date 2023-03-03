KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The three Kansas City, Missouri police officers shot earlier this week are back home after being released from the hospital.

Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., the officers were executing a search warrant and met with gunfire when they announced their presence and opened a door, according to KCPD Chief Stacey Graves. The three officers were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The incident led to a 19-hour standoff that ended around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Two men surrendered during the standoff, and one of them was arrested. Jimmie R. Lewis Jr., 50, is facing three federal charges unrelated to what happened on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors charged him with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The offenses allegedly occurred on Nov. 7, 2021.

Another man, identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol as Matthew Carrell, died by suicide.

Tactical teams found a woman who was also in the home near East 23rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard during the standoff alive with no injuries.