KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have added another wide receiver to their roster.

Former New York Giant and San Francisco 49er Richie James reportedly signed with the Chiefs on Friday.

James is coming off of a breakout season after one year with the Giants where he was second in receiving yards with 57 catches, 569 yards and four touchdowns. He spent 2021 rehabbing a knee injury.

The Sarasota, Florida, native had three seasons with the 49ers where he garnered 38 catches, 689 yards and three touchdowns.

The 27-year-old joins a receiving core of Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney.