KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom will officially spread to Germany during the 2023 NFL season.

The league announced Wednesday morning that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will play Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 5 in Frankfurt.

While single-game Chiefs tickets go on sale to the public Friday, May 11, it does not include the Germany game. Those tickets will be more complicated to buy.

According to the Kansas City Chiefs, fans who are interested in only buying tickets to the Nov. 5 game must register through the NFL’s international games site.

Registering for tickets is the only way fans can access general admission tickets for the 2023 NFL International Games. Kansas City Chiefs

Registering for tickets only gives fans the chance to buy tickets. It does not guarantee that tickets will be available when they go on sale to the public.

Additional information about buying tickets and when the tickets actually go on sale will be released soon.

Fans looking to buy a package travel deal, including a ticket to the game, are required to register with On Location. The company is the official travel partner with the NFL and also organized trips to Super Bowl LVII and the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Information about travel packages to the Germany game will be listed in the coming days, but it will cost thousands of dollars for each fan.

Single-game tickets for the remainder of the Chiefs 2023-24 season go on sale Friday, May 12.

Jackson County taxpayers have the first chance at 8 a.m. Tickets for season ticket holders go on sale at 10 a.m. Everyone else can start buying tickets a 11 a.m.

Tickets and parking passes will only be sold online. The ticket windows at Arrowhead will not be open for ticket sales on Friday.