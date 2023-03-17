KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have some new faces on the coaching staff for the 2023 season.

While some coaches, like new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, simply changed positions, some coaches are brand new to the team. Some are also familiar with head coach Andy Reid.

Here are the coaches who were promoted.

Matt Nagy: promoted from senior offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator (second tenure as Chiefs OC)

promoted from senior offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator (second tenure as Chiefs OC) Joe Bleymaier: promoted from wide receivers coach to pass game coordinator

promoted from wide receivers coach to pass game coordinator Porter Ellett: promoted from offensive quality control to assistant running backs coach

promoted from offensive quality control to assistant running backs coach Connor Embree: promoted from offensive quality control to wide receiver coach

promoted from offensive quality control to wide receiver coach David Girardi: promoted from pass game analyst/assistant QB coach to QB coach

promoted from pass game analyst/assistant QB coach to QB coach Ryan Reynolds: promoted from assistant strength and conditioning coach to head strength and conditioning/director of sports science

promoted from assistant strength and conditioning coach to head strength and conditioning/director of sports science Dan Williams: promoted from offensive assistant to offensive QC/assistant QB coach

Here are the new coaches brought to the staff:

Nick Cassetta, assistant strength and conditioning coach

Reynolds takes over the Chiefs’ strength and conditioning staff after longtime head strength trainer and USA Strength and Conditioning Coaches Hall of Famer Barry Rubin announced his retirement this offseason.

That means the Chiefs needed someone to fill Reynolds former position.

Cassetta comes to the Chiefs after spending a year as the assistant strength and conditioning coach and nutrition manager for Rice Football.

This is the former Montclair State tight end’s first professional football job after stops at Buffalo, UCLA, Ohio and New Mexico State’s college football programs.

Todd Pinkston, running backs coach

NFL fans may be familiar with the former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver.

Once one of Donovan McNabb’s favorite targets under Andy Reid, Pinkston is coming to KC after three years as a wide receiver coach at Austin Peay, an FCS school in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Pinkston was also a training camp assistant with the Eagles in 2009 and the Minnesota Vikings in 2010 before serving as the USA Heads Up Youth Football Ambassador for the state of Mississippi since 2013.

Reid is no stranger to bringing in people he knows to work for him.

Kevin Saxton, offensive assistant

FOX4 has done a series about how the Chiefs targeted HBCU players in the early days of the NFL, and now they have transitioned that to coaches.

Saxton comes to Kansas City after a year as the co-offensive coordinator and QB coach at Division II HBCU Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina. The Tigers went to the D-II playoffs undefeated and averaged 34 points a game on offense before they lost in the first round.

Saxton is also a former quarterback playing college football at Appalachian State before transferring to D-III Emory and Henry where he started for four years.

Spencer Reid, Assistant strength and conditioning coach

If you looked at the last name and wondered about the relation, you are absolutely correct. Spencer is the youngest of Andy Reid’s five children.

Reid recently spent a year as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for BYU football. He also made stops at Colorado State and Boston College in the same position under head coach Steve Addazio.

Spencer also worked with the Chiefs in 2018 as an intern in the strength and conditioning program.

This hire will likely bring the tragic history of Britt Reid back into plenty of Chiefs fans’ memories of plenty of Chiefs fans. Andy Reid’s son Britt, a former Chiefs assistant coach, pleaded guilty last year in a DWI crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.

Hopefully, Spencer Reid will only add to the Chiefs’ success.