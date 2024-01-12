KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs home and away opponents for the 2024 NFL regular season are set.

Along with the AFC West, they will face the entire AFC North and NFC South next season. The Chiefs will also play the 2023 first place teams from the AFC South, AFC East and NFC West.

Here’s the full breakdown of the Chiefs 2024 home and away opponents:

Home: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, LA Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans

Away: Broncos, Raiders, Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers

As always, the better you are the previous season, usually the tougher the schedule next year.

And on paper, that certainly is the case for the Chiefs once again, with a slate full of intriguing matchups.

The entire AFC North was above .500 this season, but the most notable game is against the Ravens. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are soon to be 2/3 of the only active QBs with multiple MVPs. They will face off for the fifth time in their careers.

The Chiefs will also get a matchup with the Bengals for their fourth-consecutive season. The two teams have developed a rivalry over the past few seasons, and QB Joe Burrow will likely have returned from his wrist injury.

Of course, the Bills found their way on the Chiefs’ schedule once again. The Chiefs have played them the last four seasons. Mahomes and Josh Allen have had several tough battles, and this one will likely come down to the wire as well.

The Chiefs will also go on the road to face the 49ers in what could be a Super Bowl preview. The Niners have been among the NFC’s cream of the crop the past few years now.