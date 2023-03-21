[The video above is from KOLR10’s Today’s Headlines]

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder and criminal conspiracy were arrested by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Friday, March 17.

The suspects were identified as 26-year-old Daulton M. Andrews of Leesville, Louisiana, and 18-year-old Miguel Zarate Guajardo Jr. of Deridder, Louisiana.

The Louisiana U.S. Marshall’s Office informed the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office that the suspects may be at an address in Jasper County.

JCSO deputies found a vehicle matching the description they were given of the suspects’ vehicle at the address. The deputies took the suspects into custody, who are now being held at the Jasper County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Louisiana.