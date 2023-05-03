KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been charged with sexual battery Tuesday.

He was booked Wednesday morning into the Johnson County jail and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery, according to Johnson County court records.

He was arrested around 7 a.m.

On February 25, Jackson allegedly forcibly kissed a restaurant owner and pushed a teenager, according to a police report.

FOX4 has reached out to the Johnson County District Attorney’s office, but they are not commenting at this time.

Mahomes’ bond is set at $100,000, and he’s due for an arraignment at 1:30 on Wednesday afternoon.

He made headlines during the 2021 NFL season and had to apologize after doing a TikTok dance on a #21 painted on the field honoring Washington Commanders’ player Sean Taylor.

A couple months after that incident, he was in news again when a downtown Kansas City bar called his behavior out after he expressed displeasure in a social media rant he’d later delete.

Details about his charges and court proceedings are developing news and FOX4 will keep you updated when more information becomes available.