KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Recreational marijuana is legal for adults in Missouri. It will soon be legal for adults in the state to buy, and for some, to even grow weed for personal use.

Missouri posted more about what will be needed to apply for a personal cultivation card.

While the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services won’t begin accepting the applications until Feb. 6, it did post a sample of the application Saturday.

Anyone who hopes to be approved for a personal cultivation card must complete the form. It asks for personal information such as your name, social security number, birth date, and address.

Personal Cultivation Card Application | Missouri Dept. Health and Human Services

Applicants must also be at least 21 years old, submit a recently-taken color picture, two government-issued photo IDs (like a driver’s license and a passport), and pay a $100 application fee.

In addition to personal information, applicants also must verify the area where the marijuana will be grown is in a locked area that is restricted to everyone except the cardholder.

The applicant must agree to give immediate access to anyone from the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services if asked.

After receiving a personal cultivation card, the cardholder can legally have up to six flowering marijuana plants, six nonflowering marijuana plants (over 14 inches tall), and six clones (plants under 14 inches tall) for non-commercial use.

Marijuana grown for personal use cannot be shared with anyone, even when living in the same house or apartment. Each person must have their own license.

Again, the state will begin accepting applications for personal grow cards on Feb. 6. That is the same day adults in Missouri are expected to be able to buy marijuana and products containing the dug from dispensaries licensed to sell recreational marijuana.