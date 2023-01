Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past; they contextualize it—allowing visitors to understand cultures and ourselves better. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Missouri on Tripadvisor.

#30. Precious Moments Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)

– Type of activity: Religious Sites, Art Museums

– Address: 4321 S Chapel Rd, Carthage, MO 64836-8850

#29. NRA National Sporting Arms Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (170 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1935 S Campbell Ave Bass Pro Shops, Springfield, MO 65807-2650

#28. Mo-Ark Regional Railroad Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 303 South Moran Street, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901-5864

#27. Science City at Union Station

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (554 reviews)

– Type of activity: Science Museums

– Address: 30 W Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108-2410

#26. Missouri Civil War Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (684 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 222 Worth Rd Jefferson Barracks, Saint Louis, MO 63125-4253

#25. Discovery Playhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Type of activity: Children’s Museums

– Address: 502 Broadway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701-5624

#24. Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Branson

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,251 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 3326 West Highway 76, Branson, MO 65616-3545

#23. Sikeston Depot Museum & Gallery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 116 W. Malone, Sikeston, MO 63801

#22. US Army Engineer Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Type of activity: Military Museums

– Address: 495 S Dakota Ave Bldg 1607, Fort Leonard Wood, MO 65473-8851

#21. Negro Leagues Baseball Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,051 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1616 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO 64108-1610

#20. Pony Express Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (422 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 914 Penn St, Saint Joseph, MO 64503-2544

#19. The National Museum of Transportation

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (410 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 2933 Barrett Station Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122-3301

#18. Missouri History Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (744 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 5700 Lindell Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63112-1004

#17. Missouri Town 1855

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (96 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 8010 E Park Rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64015

#16. Ancient Ozarks Natural History Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (317 reviews)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums, History Museums

– Address: 150 Top of the Rock Road, Ridgedale, MO 65739

#15. World’s Largest Toy Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (867 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 3609 W 76 Country Blvd, Branson, MO 65616-3555

#14. Rockcliffe Mansion (Tours)

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (781 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 1000 Bird St, Hannibal, MO 63401-3436

#13. Glore Psychiatric Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (321 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 3406 Frederick Ave, Saint Joseph, MO 64506-2913

#12. J. C. Penney Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 312 N Davis St, Hamilton, MO 64644-1145

#11. Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,428 reviews)

– Type of activity: Military Museums, Speciality Museums

– Address: 500 W US Highway 24, Delaware Street, Independence, MO 64050-2481

#10. Saint Louis Science Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,499 reviews)

– Type of activity: Science Museums

– Address: 5050 Oakland Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-1460

#9. The Magic House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,292 reviews)

– Type of activity: Children’s Museums

– Address: 516 S Kirkwood Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122-5926

#8. Arabia Steamboat Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,171 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

– Address: 400 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106-1111

#7. Patee House Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (483 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1202 Penn St, Saint Joseph, MO 64503-2560

#6. Saint Louis Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,430 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 1 Fine Arts Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63110-1380

#5. The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,273 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 4525 Oak St, Kansas City, MO 64111-1818

#4. Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,198 reviews)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Aquariums

– Address: 500 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65807-2436

#3. City Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,562 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 750 N 16th St, Saint Louis, MO 63103-1925

#2. Titanic Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,053 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Educational sites

– Address: 3235 W 76 Country Blvd, Branson, MO 65616-3551

#1. National WWI Museum and Memorial

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5,506 reviews)

– Type of activity: Military Museums, History Museums

– Address: 2 Memorial Dr, Kansas City, MO 64108-4616

