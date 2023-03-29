ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Five St. Louis-area police officers, one K-9 officer and one toddler were hurt early Wednesday morning after a four-car crash on Interstate 70 in Maryland Heights. All were hospitalized with various injuries.

The crash happened off I-70 eastbound just west of 270 around 1:45 a.m. The driver at fault in the crash, Matthew Jones, 31, in custody for suspicion of DWI and faces several felony charges, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

A MSHP spokesperson said Lake St. Louis Police units were at the location after a previous chase. Numerous officers stopped after responding to the chase, then they were struck while finishing up some follow-up work.

According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, prior to the crash, three vehicles were stopped along the eastbound lanes of the highway and activated their emergency lights amid their responses to the chase. A highway patrol spokesperson said that four officers were struck and taken to hospitals by ambulance.

Two of the responding officers were standing outside their patrol car. While that happened, the driver at fault for the crash reportedly “failed to keep a proper look out” and struck the rear of one patrol car, per the MSHP crash report. The struck car then spun counter-clockwise, hitting two other patrol cars and two officers standing outside their vehicles. One driver was ejected from a vehicle.

The officers hurt in the crash are believed to be between 26-34 years old, according to the crash report. MSHP told FOX 2 that their injuries are described as moderate or serious. One Lake St. Louis Police K-9 was also taken to an animal hospital for evaluation.

MSHP explained that three of the injured officers are from Lake St. Louis Police, and at least one is from the St. Charles County Police. However, a spokesperson for St. Charles County Police told FOX 2 two officers from that department were involved and both of them have minor injuries. The two since have been released from the hospital.

Investigators say Jones was driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee during the crash with his 2-year-old child inside. The child was also hospitalized with minor injuries.

MSHP tells the Lake St. Louis Police Department that Jones has been charged with DWI, child endangerment, driving while suspended, unlawful use of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear on warrant in the case.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.