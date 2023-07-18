ST. LOUIS – The FBI is turning up the heat in the manhunt for the first St. Louis area suspect to make the FBI’s nationwide Ten Most Wanted list in nearly 60 years. Donald Eugene Fields II’s alleged crimes against children certainly show he belongs on the list, according to the FBI.

“Worst case scenario … it’s a nightmare,” said Jay Greenburg, Special Agent-in-Charge for the FBI-St. Louis.

Fields II, 59, now appears on wanted posters, websites, and billboards across the country.

Fields II allegedly offered sex with a minor girl in his care to another man, in exchange for vacation trips and more.

“The allegations involve cash, cars, motorcycles, Christmas presents,” Greenberg said. “Exchanging a child’s innocence for a thing of value converts this from hands on sexual abuse into sexual trafficking.”

Fields II was indicted on a federal sex trafficking charge December 2022. He already faced state charges of statutory rape, sodomy, and molestation filed in 2019 for alleged sexual abuse of at least five victims in Franklin County, Missouri, from 2011 to 2017. The victims were all girls, as young as 11.

Fields II’s whereabouts have been unknown, according to court documents, since March 2022, when he left his home in Union, free on bail awaiting trial on those state charges.

There’s a lot more the billboards and posters don’t tell you that you need to know about who this guy is and where he may be hanging out; like casinos.

“We know he likes to frequent casinos. Particularly in the past, he liked to play craps,” Greenberg said. “If you’re in a casino, you don’t have to gamble to have a potentially really good payday. You call the tip into 1-800-CALL-FBI. We’ll be happy to show up with a checkbook after he’s in custody.”

A series of photos of Fields II in 2018, 2020, and 2021, show he is aging; perhaps more now that he’s among the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted.

He’s been known to travel to Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida.

“He has a lot of ties to the St. Louis region, as well as the Midwest and Southeast. It would not surprise me that he was here locally still trying to make a go of it,” Greenburg said.

Fields II is “considered armed and dangerous,” has a distinctive “tribal” print tattoo on his right shoulder, and may be traveling with Jennifer Isgriggs, 30. She’s wanted in Phelps County on a felony charge of failing to pay child support. The reward from Fields II capture is $250,000.