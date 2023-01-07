WORTH COUNTY, Mo. – A father and son found an elk antler attached to a skull plate while fishing in Worth County, Missouri.

Sam Clarkson and his dad Ben found the antler while fishing on Sowards Ford Access on the Grand River.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said, “an MDC agent issued a Wildlife Disposition for the pair to legally keep the antler, which is required for any antlers still attached to the skull plate.”

