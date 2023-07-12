KSNF/KODE — A former private prisoner transport officer was sentenced in federal court in the Western District of Missouri for sexually assaulting and raping a female inmate while in Joplin three years ago.

Back in November of last year, Rogeric Hankins, 37, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the woman while at a Joplin rest stop. Now, Hankins will spend nine years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Hankins’ duty on March 31, 2020 consisted of transporting a pretrial detainee from a jail in Washington and taking her to a jail in Minnesota. However, three days later on April 3rd, Hankins stopped the transport van at a Joplin rest stop, brought the victim into a bathroom, and raped her after pulling up her shirt.

A rape kit’s DNA sample was matched to Hankins after a sexual assault exam took place upon the victim’s arrival in Minnesota.

The FBI Minneapolis Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Trial Attorney Laura Gilson and former Special Litigation Counsel Fara Gold of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section prosecuted this case, with assistance from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.